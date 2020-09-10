Enter global town hall photo contest

The McDonnell International Scholars Academy will hold a virtual global town hall Oct. 8. In preparation, it is hosting a photo contest, seeking images of how people are adapting and thriving and what gives them hope. WashU faculty, staff and students can submit entries by Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.