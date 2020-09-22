Flags lowered in memory of Justice Ginsburg

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff in memory of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg died Sept. 18 at age 87.

Read the presidential proclamation.