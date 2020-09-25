Gutmann receives award from neurological association

David H. Gutmann, MD, PhD, the Donald O. Schnuck Family Professor and vice chair for research affairs in the Department of Neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the George W. Jacoby Award from the American Neurological Association for his discoveries on the role of the immune system in brain tumors.

The award is given once every three years to a scientist who has done especially noteworthy experimental work on any neurologic or psychiatric subject. Gutmann was recognized for a body of research showing that two kinds of immune cells – microglia and T cells – control the formation and growth of brain tumors in mice, similar to those arising in children with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1).

