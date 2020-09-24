New members, leaders chosen for Danforth Staff Council

The Washington University Danforth Staff Council has added 13 new members and elected its executive officers for the academic year.
The Danforth Staff Council aims to serve and represent nonfaculty and nonunion Danforth Campus staff members. It seeks to collaborate with senior university administrators and with Human Resources leaders to broaden and strengthen the lines of communication on matters that impact staff and to provide advice to the administration on policy decisions.
This year’s executive committee is:
- Alan Beck, Brown School; chair
- Kelly Wiese Niemeyer, Office of Public Affairs; co-chair
- Angela Fink, Center for Integrative Research on Cognition, Learning and Education (CIRCLE); secretary
- Elizabeth “Lizz” Gunn, University Advancement; treasurer
- Cecily Hawksworth, Arts & Sciences; parliamentarian
Executive officers’ terms run until June 30. Members are selected to serve on the council for two years.
New members of the council are:
- William “Will” Andrews, Office of Residential Life
- Brenda Archie, McKelvey School of Engineering
- Nan Barnes, Olin Business School Career Center
- Vivian Eberhardt, Accounting Services
- Angela Fink, CIRCLE
- Dave Goodwin, Washington University Police Department
- Elizabeth “Lizz” Gunn, University Advancement
- Jennifer “Jen” Killion, Olin Library
- Karlee Kreienkamp, University College
- Kellie Mandry, Campus Life Facilities
- Jason Roland, University Advancement
- Sandra “Sandy” Schaefer, Office of the Provost
- Neil Schoenherr, Office of Public Affairs
For more information on the council’s work and a full list of members, visit the Danforth Staff Council website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.