New members, leaders chosen for Danforth Staff Council

The Washington University Danforth Staff Council has added 13 new members and elected its executive officers for the academic year.

The Danforth Staff Council aims to serve and represent nonfaculty and nonunion Danforth Campus staff members. It seeks to collaborate with senior university administrators and with Human Resources leaders to broaden and strengthen the lines of communication on matters that impact staff and to provide advice to the administration on policy decisions.

This year’s executive committee is:

Alan Beck, Brown School; chair

Kelly Wiese Niemeyer, Office of Public Affairs; co-chair

Angela Fink, Center for Integrative Research on Cognition, Learning and Education (CIRCLE); secretary

Elizabeth “Lizz” Gunn, University Advancement; treasurer

Cecily Hawksworth, Arts & Sciences; parliamentarian

Executive officers’ terms run until June 30. Members are selected to serve on the council for two years.

New members of the council are:

William “Will” Andrews, Office of Residential Life

Brenda Archie, McKelvey School of Engineering

Nan Barnes, Olin Business School Career Center

Vivian Eberhardt, Accounting Services

Angela Fink, CIRCLE

Dave Goodwin, Washington University Police Department

Elizabeth “Lizz” Gunn, University Advancement

Jennifer “Jen” Killion, Olin Library

Karlee Kreienkamp, University College

Kellie Mandry, Campus Life Facilities

Jason Roland, University Advancement

Sandra “Sandy” Schaefer, Office of the Provost

Neil Schoenherr, Office of Public Affairs

For more information on the council’s work and a full list of members, visit the Danforth Staff Council website.