Newly named Moog Scholar combines love of medicine and music

Prathamesh Chati, a rising junior in Arts & Sciences, has been named the 2020 Florence Moog Scholar in recognition of excellence across multiple fields.
Chati said Washington University in St. Louis stood out to him for its pre-health opportunities — especially its emphasis on medicine and innovation, in addition to patient care. But he was also interested in continuing his love of music and playing the piano.
That duality of interests and involvement led to Chati being named the 2020 Florence Moog Scholar. This merit-based scholarship recognizes one sophomore in Arts & Sciences who is preparing for a career in science and shows excellence in a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) field as well as another distinct area.
Read more about Chati in The Ampersand.
