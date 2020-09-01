Telemedicine health clinic opens for students, employees

The Department of Emergency Medicine at the School of Medicine has opened a telemedicine health clinic for students, employees and dependents ages 18 and older who suffer from minor ailments and from illnesses, including the flu and COVID-19.
The clinic, called WashU Express Care, began seeing patients virtually Sept. 1.
