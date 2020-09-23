The View From Here 9.23.20

Students follow physical distancing guidelines while attending Professor Phil Osdoby’s biology class Sept. 14. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Students walk past the clock tower on the South 40 on Sept. 14, the first day of the fall semester. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Students walk through the tunnel on the South 40 on Sept. 14, the first day of the fall semester. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin, along with his daughter, Olive (left), and wife, Stephanie, pause to reflect on the legacy of Chancellor Emeritus William H. Danforth, whose death Sept. 16 was marked in many ways, including black bunting on several spots around campus. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Graduate student Nadia Sae-Lim conducts research amid COVID-19 safety guidelines Sept. 10 in Bronwen Konecky’s climate and paleoclimate laboratory in Arts & Sciences. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)
Graduate students Jinshu Yan (left) and Kaushik Mitra work under COVID-19 safety guidelines Sept. 10 in Jeff Catalano’s aqueous geochemistry and mineralogy lab. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)
Sophomore Bridget McGinn stops at the check-in table on West Campus ahead of taking a COVID-19 test and moving in to university housing. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Senior Daniel Kanef takes a break in the tent outside Eads and Ridgley halls before heading to class Sept. 14. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
