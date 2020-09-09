The View From Here 9.9.20

A tent is erected Aug. 19 on the Swamp of the South 40 to house student cubbies so they can study or eat near one another in a safe manner during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Employees of event construction company Edlen install electrical connections Aug. 27 in Graham Chapel for use in study pods that are being constructed for students. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Study space in Olin Library awaits the installation Aug. 27 of study pods for students to use during the fall semester. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Equipment in the Sumers Rec Center is positioned Aug. 19 to allow for physical distancing during exercise when people can return. The rec center remains closed at this time. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Jeffrey Milbrandt, MD, PhD (left), of the School of Medicine, speaks as Gov. Mike Parson looks on. The governor visited the Medical Campus last week as the university works with the state to ramp up COVID-19 testing availability.
St. Louis artist Danny McGinnist Jr. paints a mural of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis on Aug. 28. Artists were commissioned to paint works along the South 40 Underpass that address social justice and education. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
One of many “Because” public health signs is stationed in Brookings Quadrangle on Aug. 26, a way to remind people about the importance of hand washing and other steps to keep everyone healthy during COVID-19. (Photo: James Byrd/Washington University)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin (center) helps welcome new students and families Sept. 5 as they move in to the South 40 residence halls before the start of the fall 2020 semester. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
This quote was among the murals created by a group of St. Louis artists commissioned to paint the Underpass, a key walkway for students headed from the South 40 to classes on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Ronald Smart of Precision Office Furniture installs pods Sept. 5 in the Sumers Welcome Center. The pods are designed to function as individual learning locations or study areas during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
