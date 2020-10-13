Ling receives Rising Star award from water, ecology organizations

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The International Water Association (IWA) and the International Society for Microbial Ecology (ISME) have given the 2020 Rising Star Award to Fangqiong Ling, assistant professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis.

Ling is recognized for her work using metagenomics, theory and machine learning to better understand principles underlying microbial ecosystems at the interface of manmade and natural environments.

Award ceremonies are scheduled for May 2021 at the IWA World Water Congress and Exhibition in Copenhagen, Denmark, and August 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Rising Star Award is one of two BioCluster awards given jointly by the IWA and ISME. McKelvey School of Engineering alumnus Bruce Rittman was the first recipient of a BioCluster award, given in 2014.