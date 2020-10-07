Obituary: Sherri Stichling, Brown School staff member, 60

Sherri Stichling, payroll and accounts specialist at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, died of pancreatic cancer Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. She was 60.

Stichling recently was recognized for 40 years of service, having started working at the university in the spring of 1980.

“Sherri will be deeply missed by our community, and we are so grateful for all of her contributions during her years of service,” said Mary McKay, the Neidorff Family and Centene Corporation Dean of the Brown School. “Sherri was a longtime member of our community, and it is particularly difficult to process another death. The Brown School community is caring and compassionate and I am certain that even in this altered, remote way of being, we can find ways to support and comfort each other.”

The school is collecting stories and memories of Stichling. Those can be emailed to Danielle Bristow and will be passed along to the family.

Stichling is survived by her husband of 36 years, Terry Stichling; children Jacob, Derek and Natalie Stichling; grandchildren Sloan Elizabeth Stichling and Landon Lucas Stichling; brother, Glenn Duffey; sister, Linda Tucker; mother-in-law, Elizabeth “Betty” Stichling; brother-in-law, Gary Stichling; many nieces and nephews; and beloved friends.

A visitation and memorial were held Oct. 5 in St. Louis. Donations in her honor may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation.

To read more about Stichling’s life, visit the family’s obituary online.