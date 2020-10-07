Pediatrics names vice chairs in clinical investigation, clinical informatics

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Department of Pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has named pediatricians Vikas Dharnidharka, MD, and Margaret Lozovatsky, MD, to the newly created roles of vice chair of clinical investigation and vice chair of clinical informatics. The positions aim to advance and integrate technology and research programs across the department and the Medical Campus.

Dharnidharka, professor of pediatrics specializing in kidney health, has been named vice chair of clinical investigation. Lozovatsky, associate professor of pediatrics in the Division of Hospitalist Medicine, has been named vice chair of clinical informatics.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.