Pediatrics names vice chairs in clinical investigation, clinical informatics

The Department of Pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has named pediatricians Vikas Dharnidharka, MD, and Margaret Lozovatsky, MD, to the newly created roles of vice chair of clinical investigation and vice chair of clinical informatics. The positions aim to advance and integrate technology and research programs across the department and the Medical Campus.
Dharnidharka, professor of pediatrics specializing in kidney health, has been named vice chair of clinical investigation. Lozovatsky, associate professor of pediatrics in the Division of Hospitalist Medicine, has been named vice chair of clinical informatics.
Read more on the School of Medicine site.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.