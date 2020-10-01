Review latest information security policies

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Washington University in St. Louis Office of Information Security has completed its annual update of information security policies. Also, the office will be holding events during October, Cybersecurity Awareness Month, to keep the university community informed.

The information security program aims to support the university’s work of education, research and clinical care while also protecting university systems and users’ security. Read more on the Information Security website.