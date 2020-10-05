Schwarz elected vice president of radiation research society

Julie K. Schwarz, MD, PhD, professor of radiation oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected vice president of the Radiation Research Society. She will go on to serve as president beginning in October 2022.
Schwarz, also director of the Cancer Biology Division and vice chair for research in the Department of Radiation Oncology, specializes in treating thyroid and gynecologic cancers.
