The View From Here 10.19.20

Derek Hoeferlin (right), chair of landscape architecture and urban design at the Sam Fox School, instructs students in his fieldwork class Oct. 13 before they launch canoes in the Mississippi River. In this hybrid course, students could join either in person or via Zoom to experience the journey in real time. Students are generating new drawings and mappings from their fieldwork documentations that span both in-person and remote experiences. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)