The View From Here 10.19.20

Students led by Derek Hoeferlin, chair of landscape architecture and urban design at the Sam Fox School, row down the Mississippi River on Oct. 13 as part of their fieldwork class. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Derek Hoeferlin (right), chair of landscape architecture and urban design at the Sam Fox School, instructs students in his fieldwork class Oct. 13 before they launch canoes in the Mississippi River. In this hybrid course, students could join either in person or via Zoom to experience the journey in real time. Students are generating new drawings and mappings from their fieldwork documentations that span both in-person and remote experiences. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Experts from Hong Kong, India, Israel, Mexico, Uganda and St. Louis shared perspectives on what gives them hope for the future at the McDonnell International Scholars Academy’s virtual global town hall Oct. 8. (Courtesy photo)
The McDonnell International Scholars Academy held a photo contest leading up to its virtual global town hall Oct. 8. It focused on images of how people are adapting and thriving and what gives them hope. This winning image was submitted by Colleen Smyth, who works at the Gephardt Institute. It’s titled “The Next Generation” and depicts a father and daughter in St. Louis in June. View all 170 photos submitted to the contest.
This image took second place in the McDonnell International Scholars Academy photo contest focused on images of what gives people hope. This image was submitted by Hüseyin Seyyid Kaplan, a student at Boğaziçi University. Taken in Istanbul, the photo is titled “Smile in spite of everything.” View all 170 photos submitted to the contest.
Fall foliage begins to appear Oct. 13 on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.