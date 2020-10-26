The View From Here 10.26.20

First-year student Clara Richards enjoys the outdoors while working Oct. 19 from her hammock near Graham Chapel. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
A student works at a computer outside Olin Library’s Whispers Cafe at one of many new outdoor seating areas. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
First-year MFA students take part in a large-scale drawing exercise on Oct. 16 in Walker Hall. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
First-year student Simon Baek adds to the series of thank-you messages to Dining Services staff outside the Danforth University Center on Oct. 19. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
First-year students Simon Baek (left), Sarah Rosen and Olivia Danner write thank-you notes to Dining Services staff with sidewalk chalk Oct. 19 outside the Danforth University Center. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
The Department of Orthopaedic Surgery participated in St. Louis Magazine’s annual Pumpkin Wars: Chefs vs. Surgeons pumpkin carving competition, presented by St. Louis Children’s Hospital Oct. 18. Christopher Dy, MD, MPH, assistant professor (second row, left), created the winning pumpkin.
Christopher Dy, MD, MPH, assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery at the School of Medicine, had the winning pumpkin in St. Louis Magazine’s annual Pumpkin Wars: Chefs vs. Surgeons pumpkin carving contest. He focused on his specialty, the hand. (Photo: Christopher Dy)
