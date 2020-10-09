Westerhouse honored with AAMC Distinguished Service Award

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Joni Westerhouse, associate vice chancellor and associate dean in the Office of Medical Public Affairs at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2020 Distinguished Service Award from the Group on Institutional Advancement (GIA) of the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC).

The honor — presented to Westerhouse on Sept. 17 — recognizes her for significant and longstanding contributions to the group, the AAMC and her profession. The GIA is a national professional-development group devoted to the role of institutional advancement in academic medicine.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.