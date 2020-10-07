Who Knew WashU? 10.7.20

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Question: In past election cycles, Washington University has regularly served as the host for a debate. Which of these debates held on campus had the most viewers?

A) The 1992 presidential debate between George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Ross Perot

B) The 2004 presidential debate between George W. Bush and John Kerry

C) The 2008 vice presidential debate between Joe Biden and Sarah Palin

D) The 2016 presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump

Submit your answer to trivia@wustl.edu. (Include your name, school or department (or note that you’re an alum, parent, retiree etc.) and campus box (or mailing address) to be recognized if you’re selected as this week’s winner from a random drawing of correct responses. Winners will receive an “I Knew WashU!” luggage tag and a mention in The Record. (Note: You can only win once per semester).