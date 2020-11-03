Applications open for Global Impact Award

Applications are open for the Global Impact Award competition, which awards up to $50,000 to Washington University students, postdoctoral researchers and recent alumni whose ventures are scalable and sustainable with a broad impact.
The competition is organized by the Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship and is made possible by a generous donation from alumnus Suren G. Dutia and his wife, Jas K. Grewal.
Applications for the 2020-21 award cycle close Nov. 30. Learn more on the Skandalaris website.
