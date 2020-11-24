Bauer receives NIH grant to map cell connections in mouse brains after stroke

Adam Q. Bauer, assistant professor of radiology at the School of Medicine, received a $2.1 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)’s National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke for a research project titled “Optogenetic Mapping of Cell Specific Connections in the Mouse Brain After Stroke.” Stroke is the leading cause of adult disability in the U.S. The project will study how changes in the brain following ischemic stroke may influence recovery.