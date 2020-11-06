Bersi receives NIH grant to study injury to blood vessels after heart attacks

Matthew Bersi, assistant professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering, received a three-year $750,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study the role of the cadherin-11 protein in the mechanical injury of blood vessels after a heart attack and how cells respond to promote disease. The grant is a continuation of NIH-funded mechanobiology research he began as a postdoctoral researcher at Vanderbilt University. Read more on the engineering website.