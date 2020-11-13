Bondy receives grant to investigate link between inflammation and anhedonia

Erin Bondy, a graduate student in the BRAIN Lab in the Department of Psychological & Brain Sciences in Arts & Sciences, has received a $45,520 grant from the National Institute of Mental Health, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) .
Bondy will investigate behavioral mechanisms that may underlie a link between inflammation and anhedonia, the loss of or inability to feel pleasure. She will carry out two studies examining whether variability in reward-related neural circuitry and behavior may plausibly contribute to inflammation-related anhedonia.
