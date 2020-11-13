Braver receives NIH grant to study cognitive effort and aging

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Todd Braver, professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences, received a $432,938 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support a project titled “Healthy Aging and the Cost of Cognitive Effort.”