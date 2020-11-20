Buckley receives NASA grant for developing novel imaging calorimeter

James Buckley, professor of physics in Arts & Sciences, received a $667,954 award from NASA for the development of a novel imaging calorimeter for gamma-ray and cosmic-ray studies.
