Carlson awarded fellowship to study how social media comments affect how news is reported

Taylor Carlson, assistant professor of political science in Arts & Sciences, has been awarded a Social Science Research Council Social Data Research Fellowship to study the extent to which user-generated content (i.e. comments) on social media platforms distorts information reported by mainstream news outlets. The fellowship comes with a $50,000 award. Read more about her project, “Leveraging User-Generated Social Media Content to Understand Misinformation in American Politics.”
