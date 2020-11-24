Chen receives NIH grant to develop image-guided drug delivery

Hong Chen, assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering and of radiation oncology at the School of Medicine, received a $1.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)’s National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering. The research will fund a broader understanding of Chen’s earlier work combining intranasal drug delivery and focused ultrasound (FUSIN). It will also combine her latest research in imaging toward developing image-guided drug delivery.