Curiel receives NIH grant to research use of viruses to deliver CRISPR machinery in locations in body

David T. Curiel, MD, PhD, the Distinguished Professor of Radiation Oncology at the School of Medicine, has received a $2.2 million grant from the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support his lab’s research into ways to use viruses as vehicles to deliver the CRISPR gene-editing machinery to the correct location inside the body, such as the liver or lungs. Such a delivery tool could lead to new therapeutics for genetic diseases. Read more on the School of Medicine site.