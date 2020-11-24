Dehdashti, Lim, and Liu receive NCI grant for new pancreatic cancer imaging technology

Farrokh Dehdashti, MD, professor of radiology and senior vice chair and division director of nuclear medicine, along with Kian H. Lim, MD, PhD, assistant professor of medicine, and Yongjian Liu, associate professor of radiology, all at the School of Medicine, were awarded a five-year, $2.8 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)’s National Cancer Institute for “Novel CCR2 PET for Pancreatic Cancer Imaging and Prediction of Response to Standard and CCR2-Targeted Therapy.”