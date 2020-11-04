Genin receives NIH grant to study bones and tendons

Guy Genin, the Harold and Kathleen Faught Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering, and Stavros Thomopoulous, the Robert E. Carroll and Jane Chace Carroll Professor at Columbia University, have received a five-year $2.44 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop comprehensive models and to conduct experiments to study the causes of the transition to a fibrous interface at the bone and tendon. They are building on previous work that showed that disorder is behind the toughening, while order provides the strength. Read more on the engineering website.