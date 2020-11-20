Hawks receives grant to research biomarkers for autism

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Zoe Hawks, a university fellow in the Department of Psychological & Brain Sciences in Arts & Sciences, received $25,000 from the Autism Science Foundation toward research on testing candidate cerebellar presymptomatic biomarkers for autism.