Holehouse receives Longer Life Foundation grant

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alex Holehouse, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine, received a one-year $30,000 grant from the Longer Life Foundation for his research titled “Predicting the functional impact of genetic variation within intrinsically disordered protein regions.”