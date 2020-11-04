Holehouse receives Longer Life Foundation grant

Alex Holehouse, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine, received a one-year $30,000 grant from the Longer Life Foundation for his research titled “Predicting the functional impact of genetic variation within intrinsically disordered protein regions.”
