Jha and collaborators develop framework to determine tumor boundaries in PET scans

Abhinav Jha, assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering, and collaborators across disciplines have combined their expertise to develop a framework to more precisely determine tumor boundaries in positron emission tomography (PET) scans using physics and artificial intelligence.Results are published online in Physics in Medicine & Biology. Read more on the engineering website.
