Krawczynski receives NASA and NSF grants to study planetary materials

Michael Krawczynski, assistant professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences, received a $234,692 grant from NASA for a project titled “Investigating Mechanisms for Producing Metallic Fe Enrichments and Magnetic Anomalies within Planetary Crustal Materials.” Krawczynski also won $136,725 from the National Science Foundation for collaborative research on the Earth’s deep interior titled “Experimental Partitioning of Highly Siderophile Elements at Ultratrace Level for Understanding the Conditions of Core Formation.”