Li and Gross receive NIH grant to study footprints of human proteins in lipid membranes

Weikai Li, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics, along with Michael L. Gross, professor of chemistry in Arts & sciences and of immunology and medicine at the School of Medicine, received a four-year $1.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)’s National Institute of General Medical Sciences for research titled “New chemical probes enable mass spectrometry-based footprinting of human protein structure in lipid membranes and cells.”
