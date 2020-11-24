Li and Zhang receive grant to research human membrane proteins

Weikai Li, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics, along with Rui Zhang, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics, both at the School of Medicine, received a new three-year, $1 million grant from the W.M. Keck Foundation for their research titled “Terminal coupling enabled structure determination of human membrane proteins at atomic resolution.”
In addition, Li received a four year nearly $1.6 million renewal grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Structural and Functional Basis of the Vitamin K Cycle.”
