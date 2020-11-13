Lohman receives NIH grant to research mechanisms of genome maintenance

Timothy M. Lohman, the Marvin A. Brennecke Professor of Biophysics and professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine, received a new five-year Maximizing Investigators’ Research Awards grant totaling nearly $3.8 million from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes for Health (NIH) for his research titled “Mechanisms of Helicases, Translocases and SSB Proteins involved in Genome Maintenance.”