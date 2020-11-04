Luke receives CDC grant for tobacco control user guides

Douglas Luke, director of the Center for Public Health Systems Science and the Irving Louis Horowitz Professor in Social Policy at the Brown School, recently received a $2.9 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The grant, which runs for 4 1/2 years, is to continue developing a series of tobacco control user guides and supplemental products. It’s also to continue to refine and disseminate the web-based Program Sustainability Assessment Tool and to deliver webinars and workshops to state tobacco control programs on planning for sustainability.
