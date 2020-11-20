May and Norris’ elementary curriculum unit receives highest award from Achieve

A mySci elementary curriculum unit, “From Sun to Food,” has earned the highest award from Achieve, a national science curriculum rating organization, becoming the first K-5 unit in the nation to do so. MySci is led by Victoria May, executive director of the Institute for School Partnership and assistant dean in Arts & Sciences, and Jeanne Norris, who serves as curriculum coordinator.
