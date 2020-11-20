Motley Jr. receives grant for dissertation work on racism-based trauma

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Robert Motley Jr., a doctoral candidate at the Brown School and manager of the Center for Social Development’s Race and Opportunity Lab, has received a two-year $60,936 grant from the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities and a $5,000 grant from the Fahs-Beck Fund for Research and Experimentation.

The funding is for his dissertation study, titled “Racism-Based Trauma, Emerging Adults, and Substance Abuse.” Read more on the center’s website.