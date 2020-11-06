Nowak receives grant to study interstellar dust signatures

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Michael Nowak, research professor of physics in Arts & Sciences, won a $51,811 grant from the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory for a project titled “Distinguishing between Circumbinary and Interstellar Medium Dust Signatures in GX5-1.”