Nowak receives grant to study interstellar dust signatures

Michael Nowak, research professor of physics in Arts & Sciences, won a $51,811 grant from the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory for a project titled “Distinguishing between Circumbinary and Interstellar Medium Dust Signatures in GX5-1.”
Michael Nowak, research professor of physics in Arts & Sciences, won a $51,811 grant from the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory for a project titled “Distinguishing between Circumbinary and Interstellar Medium Dust Signatures in GX5-1.”
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.