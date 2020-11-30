Obituary: Jerome Brasch, emeritus trustee, 95

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Jerome F. Brasch, emeritus trustee of Washington University in St. Louis, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. He was 95.

Brasch was appointed a Shepley Trustee on the university’s Board of Trustees in 1995 and became an emeritus trustee in 2000. In addition, Brasch, who earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering in 1944 and a master’s in 1947, also served on the Alumni Board of Governors.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Brasch was the founder and president of Brasch Manufacturing Company Inc., which builds electric space heating equipment for industrial, commercial and institutional applications. He was a member of the McKelvey School of Engineering National Council for more than 30 years. Washington University recognized Brasch for his service with the Distinguished Alumni Award in 1985 and the McKelvey Engineering Alumni Achievement Award in 1987.

Brasch is survived by his wife, Rosalie Brasch; children and stepchildren Leah Brasch, MD (Dan Koch); Norvell Brasch (Kathryn); Ivy Gers Chrisler; and Hollie Gers Smith (Michael Smith); two nephews; and 12 grandchildren.

Read the family’s obituary online.

A private service was held Nov. 20. Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of your choice.