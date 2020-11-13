Patterson Silver Wolf receives grant to improve mental health and substance use treatment in rural New York

David Patterson Silver Wolf, associate professor at the Brown School, is part of a two-year, $1 million grant that will create a data warehouse ─ a system that collects and analyzes information ─ to improve outcomes and reduce costs for mental health and substance use treatment services in underserved rural areas of New York state. Patterson will collaborate with Catherine Dulmus and Gregory Wilding of the University of Buffalo.

The collaboration is jointly funded by the New York State Office of Mental Health and the Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services. The two-year project with Integrity Partners for Behavioral Health will prepare 25 organizations across 14 rural counties in New York for a value-based payment health-care environment.