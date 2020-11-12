Quoted: Headliners

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Alumni, faculty and students have been making headlines during the pandemic for their efforts to help others understand its impact and navigate possible solutions.

“Our findings indicate that mothers are bearing the brunt of the pandemic and may face long-term employment penalties

as a consequence.”

Caitlyn Collins, assistant professor of sociology and women, gender and sexuality studies, in Forbes about mothers reducing their working hours (on average by 2 hours per week) during the pandemic

“We were concerned that if we waited for government money, or for traditional investors, we would lose months, and months mean lives.”

Jim McKelvey, AB ’87, BScs ’87, to CNBC on why he donated $1 million to the School of Medicine to develop COVID-19 vaccines and tests

“I worry about those patients who are not following their [Asian-American] doctors’ or nurses’ advice. … I worry about the use of these words that go against all of our public health standards.”

Leana Wen, MD ’07, on “Anderson Cooper 360” talking about racist language surrounding COVID-19, including the racist messages she receives

“A lot of people are either over it, don’t believe it or aren’t listening at all.”

Jessica Gold, assistant professor of psychiatry at the School of Medicine, on America’s collective attitude toward social distancing for “ABC News”

“We write the letter we want to receive right now. So we write the words we need to hear — those words of comfort or joy or positivity.”

Shreya Patel, class of 2024, speaking to The Boston Globe about Letters Against Isolation, a group she founded with her sister, Saffron, that solicits letters for self-isolating seniors