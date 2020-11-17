Researchers receive grant to support three projects to create map of all cells in human body

Four researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have received grants from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to support three separate projects that contribute to the Human Cell Atlas, a global effort to create a detailed map of all cells in the human body.

They are: Benjamin Humphreys, MD, PhD, the Joseph Friedman Professor of Renal Diseases in Medicine and director of the Division of Nephrology; Yiing Lin, MD, PhD, assistant professor of surgery; Samantha A. Morris, assistant professor of developmental biology and of genetics; and Bo Zhang, assistant professor of developmental biology. Learn more about their projects on the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative site.