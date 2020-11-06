Researchers receive grants from foundation to alleviate suffering caused by mental illness

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Three Washington University researchers have received Young Investigator Grants from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. The foundation is committed to alleviating the suffering caused by mental illness by supporting research that will lead to advances and breakthroughs in scientific research.

Read more about the work of Kirsten Gilbert Alberts and Emma Johnson, at the School of Medicine; and Keith Hengen, in Arts & Sciences.