Singamaneni and Morrissey receive NIH grant for research on novel preservation method for cancer

An interdisciplinary research team at Washington University in St. Louis has been developing a low-cost, alternative method of preserving biological samples using nanotechnology — and it does not require refrigeration.
Srikanth Singamaneni, professor in the McKelvey School of Engineering, and Jeremiah Morrissey, research professor of anesthesiology at the School of Medicine, will validate their novel preservation method using biomarkers for kidney and prostate cancers with a three-year, $550,000 grant from the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Read more on the engineering website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.