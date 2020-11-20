Singamaneni and Morrissey receive NIH grant for research on novel preservation method for cancer

An interdisciplinary research team at Washington University in St. Louis has been developing a low-cost, alternative method of preserving biological samples using nanotechnology — and it does not require refrigeration.

Srikanth Singamaneni, professor in the McKelvey School of Engineering, and Jeremiah Morrissey, research professor of anesthesiology at the School of Medicine, will validate their novel preservation method using biomarkers for kidney and prostate cancers with a three-year, $550,000 grant from the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Read more on the engineering website.