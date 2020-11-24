Soranno receives grant to research isoforms’ role in AD mechanism

Andrea Soranno, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine, received a three-year, $150,000 research grant from the Alzheimer’s Association for his work titled “Conformational analysis of ApoE isoforms and their role in AD mechanism.”
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.