Soranno receives grant to research isoforms’ role in AD mechanism

Andrea Soranno, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine, received a three-year, $150,000 research grant from the Alzheimer’s Association for his work titled “Conformational analysis of ApoE isoforms and their role in AD mechanism.”