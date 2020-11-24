Tai receives NCI grant to research PET/CT imaging for cancer patients

Yuan-Chuan Tai, associate professor of radiology at the School of Medicine, received a five-year, $2.6 million award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)’s National Cancer Institute in support of a research project titled “Translation of Virtual-Pinhole Magnifying PET Technology to Clinical Whole-Body Cancer Imaging.” The technology development could benefit cancer patients who rely on whole-body PET/CT imaging for optimal management of their diseases.