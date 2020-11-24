Tai receives NCI grant to research PET/CT imaging for cancer patients

Yuan-Chuan Tai, associate professor of radiology at the School of Medicine, received a five-year, $2.6 million award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)’s National Cancer Institute in support of a research project titled “Translation of Virtual-Pinhole Magnifying PET Technology to Clinical Whole-Body Cancer Imaging.” The technology development could benefit cancer patients who rely on whole-body PET/CT imaging for optimal management of their diseases.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.