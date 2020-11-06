Team of McKelvey aerosol scientists receive grant to establish air quality data network

An internationally renowned team of McKelvey School of Engineering aerosol scientists plans to work with colleagues at other institutions to establish a global network of networks that will collect real-time air quality data and develop ways to solve air pollution with a five-year $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation. Randall Martin, professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering, will lead the effort at the engineering school, along with Pratim Biswas, the Lucy & Stanley Lopata Professor and chair of energy, environmental and chemical engineering. Daniel Westervelt, associate research scientist at Columbia University, is the project’s principal investigator. Read more on the engineering website.
