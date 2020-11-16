Campus & Community The View From Here 11.16.20 November 16, 2020November 13, 2020 Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) A fall scene at the Ellen S. Clark Hope Plaza on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine) The gingko trees begin to change colors Nov. 3 on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University) Two first-year students safely converse during a first-year architecture studio class in October in Givens Hall. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University) First-year architecture students work safety on their studio projects last month in Givens Hall. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University) Students walk to class Nov. 3 as the sun sets over the Danforth Campus. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
