The View From Here 11.4.20

Medical students, including Rohana Gao (left), Amanda Li and Rebecca Lin, gather outside Oct. 24 at Hudlin Park to carve pumpkins while wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
First-year student Caleb Saffold votes in the 2020 general election Nov. 3 at the Athletic Complex. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Students walk Oct. 22 along the South 40 with with fall foliage in the background. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Gregory Gray (left) and Willie Mae Wade with WashU’s cleaning team disinfect newly installed plexiglass in Tisch Commons as part of universitywide efforts to ensure safe spaces. Wade has worked on WashU’s campus for 27 years. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)
Jen Smith (right), College of Arts & Sciences dean, and her dogs, Aspen and Juneau, brought Halloween cheer to campus Oct. 30. This year’s ensemble featured a campfire, a s’more, a roasting fork and plenty of treats. (Photo: Sean Garcia)
Senior Odette James won first place for design in the Sam Fox School’s pumpkin carving contest. The creation features famous architects. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
MFA student Yoko Furuya holds her carved pumpkin, part of the Sam Fox School’s pumpkin carving contest, on Oct. 30. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin pauses with his daughter, Olive, outside the Athletic Complex polling place Nov. 3. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Demolition of the former Bally’s Fitness Building began Oct. 22 at West Campus. The building has sat vacant since being donated to the university in 2012. Grass will be planted once the work is complete. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
A view of fall foliage through the Sever Hall archway Oct. 22 on the Danforth Campus (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Lindsay Gassman (left) and Theresa Kouo, of the Gephardt Institute, gather balloons Nov. 3 outside the Athletic Complex polling location. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
